ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.41

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $191.09 million and $17.82 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

