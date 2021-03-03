Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $166.58 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $166.58 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00066558 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,302,164,199 coins and its circulating supply is 11,010,697,046 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

