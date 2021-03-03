Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,086 shares of company stock worth $28,477,247. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

