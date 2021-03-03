Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZM opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.03.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

