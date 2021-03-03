Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $541.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $501.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $372.79 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 477.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

