Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 358.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $419.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.81. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $259.50 and a 12-month high of $442.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

