$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Airgain posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIRG. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Airgain stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.10 million, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.