-$0.03 EPS Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 3,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 million, a P/E ratio of -54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

