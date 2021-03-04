$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Kamada reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kamada by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

