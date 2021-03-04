-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MannKind.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 235,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $857.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MannKind by 1,599.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

