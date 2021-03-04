$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. 148,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

