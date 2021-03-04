-$0.10 EPS Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.13. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 300,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

