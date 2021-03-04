$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. The Joint posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Joint.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $688.01 million, a P/E ratio of 181.49 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

