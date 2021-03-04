-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.30). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSE FSR traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,564. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

