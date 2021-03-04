-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.20). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSH. Truist increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock valued at $470,672,713. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,538. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.