-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.