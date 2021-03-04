-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is ($3.06). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $28.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.65 to $33.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $29.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $39.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

Novavax stock opened at $183.61 on Monday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.