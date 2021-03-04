$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.80. Adient posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

ADNT stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $34,329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.