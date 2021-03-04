-$0.98 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. 778,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.43.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

