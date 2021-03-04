$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

