100 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $267.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

