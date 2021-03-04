10,593 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $573.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.