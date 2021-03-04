12,095 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.