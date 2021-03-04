12,503 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,859,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 483,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 137,393 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,254,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.10.

