$14.52 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report sales of $14.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. Veru posted sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $59.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,592,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Veru by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 182,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,556. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $876.61 million, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.