$144.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report sales of $144.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.30 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $585.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.53. 409,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $231,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after buying an additional 118,770 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

