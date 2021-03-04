1,537 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

