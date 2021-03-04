1,596 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $165.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $177.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

