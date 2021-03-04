$162.98 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $162.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.30 million and the highest is $164.66 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $171.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $677.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $692.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720.28 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $733.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $695.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after acquiring an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

