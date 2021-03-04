1,819 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $159.75 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.84 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.