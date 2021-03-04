$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,833. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

