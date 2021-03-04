$2.42 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $323.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

