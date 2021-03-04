21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNET. Bank of America increased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.76.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $44.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

