2,234 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

