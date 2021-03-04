2,426 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446,271. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.16 and its 200-day moving average is $269.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

