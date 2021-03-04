24,292 Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yext by 292.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Yext by 5.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 39.2% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

