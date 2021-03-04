2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWOU traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242,787 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 2U by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

