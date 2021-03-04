$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $13.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,179.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,181.19. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.