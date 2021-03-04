320,000 Shares in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Acquired by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,000. HMS accounts for about 9.4% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,446,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HMS by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of HMS by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,522,000 after buying an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 27,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

