3,224 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 531,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 232,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713,672. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

