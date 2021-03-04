3,260 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $334.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.03 and its 200 day moving average is $262.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $343.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

