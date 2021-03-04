$35.39 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post $35.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.61 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $802.52 million, a PE ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Solar Capital by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Solar Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

