3,662 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $61.26.

