$38.75 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce sales of $38.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the lowest is $36.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $152.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $155.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.33 million, with estimates ranging from $177.70 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Separately, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $406.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.72.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 787,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

