3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $36.00. 3D Systems shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 31,964 shares traded.

The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

