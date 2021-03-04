3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £147.81 in Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £147.81 ($193.11).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

On Friday, January 29th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £147.68 ($192.94).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,152 ($15.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,070.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. 3i Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

