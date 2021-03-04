4,634 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

