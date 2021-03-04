4,723 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Molina Healthcare makes up about 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $214.61. 2,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

