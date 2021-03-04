$492.44 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report sales of $492.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $493.09 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $482,166.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,853,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.87. 362,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.22 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

