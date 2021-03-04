500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 15.3%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price was down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 843,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,136,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

